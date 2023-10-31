Travis Kelce criticised for attending World Series game before team's loss

Former NFL tight end and TV personality Shannon Sharpe is criticising Travis Kelce for flying to Texas for a Friday night World Series game, just before the Kansas City Chiefs were defeated on Sunday by the Denver Broncos.



The 2023 season's off-field excursions of Travis Kelce

Off the pitch, Kelce has been enjoying the life of a rock star, hanging out with Taylor Swift, making appearances on Saturday Night Live, and co-hosting a weekly podcast with his brother Jason.

His journey to Texas to watch the Rangers play the Diamondbacks in the World Series extended it, and there, he was seen dancing to Taylor Swift's hit song Shake it Off.

He had already seen a Philadelphia Phillies game with his brother Jason, so it wasn't even the first postseason baseball game he had been to.

After launching the critique on his podcast Nightcap with Chad Ochocinco, "Unc" brought it up again on ESPN First Take on Monday. So why was this such a huge deal?

In other words, because they were defeated. This year's game marked the Chiefs' first loss with Kelce starting, and their first against the Broncos in their previous 17 attempts.

When you're winning, nobody challenges you, but Sharpe was more interested in his off-field lifestyle choices following the humiliating 24-9 loss in Denver, which Taylor did not witness.

"It was in Texas. He lives in Kansas City," Sharpe told Ochocinco on Nightcap. "It's an awful look. It's a terrible look."