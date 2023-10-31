Prince William to reach out to three kidnap victims after shocking confession

The Prince of Wales wants to speak to three of Ariel Castro's victims

Prince William has expressed wanting to reach out to three women who were forcefully held captive under Ariel Castro for over a decade.

After one of the victims revealed that she watched Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding during those dark times, the Duke of Cambridge hoped to reach out to the women.

"They shared that they had watched the royal wedding of William and Kate on television down there. I received a letter from Prince William a week later, asking if he could write to the girls. That was great," Kristy Wark told Radio Times after interviewing the victims.

"Stories like that are both awful and wonderful. Amanda Berry had a baby from r*pe, just six years old at the time. In that concrete basement, she drew pictures of the outside world, the streets, for her child," she recalled.

For the unversed, Michelle Knight, Amanda Berry, and Gina DeJesus were trapped for 10 years in Castro’s home, having faced horrific physical, sexual and emotional abuse at the hands of their captor.

After the women were rescued in 2013, Berry and DeJesus revealed to the BBC in 2015 how the Prince and Princess of Wales’ wedding brought some relief to their dark days.

"It was like the biggest thing on all of the news channels, you know, and I loved watching the news to know what was going on in the world," Berry said.

"I actually set my clock and got up at 6 am. To me, that was just something that was... I don't know, it was happiness. They were getting married. And to see what her dress looked like and to see all the people there, it was just beautiful," she added.