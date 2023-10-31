‘It Follows’ sequel ‘They Follow’ underway with Maika Monroe resuming original role

It Follows is coming back with a sequel.

Nearly ten years after the first iteration, the film studio Neon, the Oscar-winning film studio behind Parasite, announced that is working on a sequel to the hit 2014 horror film written and directed by David Robert Mitchell.

“It’s everywhere,” the film studio announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) on late Monday night, revealing the name of the sequel to be "They Follow.”

“The long-awaited sequel to the modern horror classic IT FOLLOWS from David Robert Mitchell. Coming soon,” Neon teased.

The post was accompanied by a minimalistic poster with the words “They Follow, a film by David Robert Mitchell” emblazoned across it in big, bold, blue lettering against a black background.

No other details about the plot or cast have been revealed, except that the original movie’s lead, Maika Monroe, will be making a comeback as her character Jay Height.

In the original movie, Jay survives trying to escape a supernatural entity whose targets are passed on through physical intimacy.

Neon executive Tom Quinn once teased in a 2015 interview with Entertainment Weekly that the sequel could involve an exploration into the monster’s origin.

They Follow will be introduced to international buyers at this year’s American Film market, and principal photography is set for 2024, per Variety.