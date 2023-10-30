Meghan Markle loses chance at new career: 'No political animal'

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s political career was reportedly called into doubt after the Duchess of Sussex was dismissed for not being a ‘political animal’ .



According to Clive Irving, while speaking to Express, the royal author said that the Suits actress would be better suited to use her celebrity status which she is well known in rather than delve into unfamiliar territory.

"I don't think she would go off in that direction. She's not a political animal in that sense."

He elaborated that she and Prince Harry have cemented their image as celebrities and would be better off treating themselves as such rather than changing their image.

He explained: "Prince Harry and Meghan's celebrity used to rest on the former's connection to the Royal Family, but they've now been celebrities in their own right for so long that they don't need to trade on that anymore. That's no longer part of their lives."