Prince William, Kate Middleton warned of major parenting responsibility

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share three children together

Prince William and Kate Middleton were advised to keep a close eye on their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as the pair managed their busy schedules with the help of a nanny.

Parenting expert Brenda Hart spoke to Express and said that while it was reasonable for the Prince and Princess of Wales to take help when parenting their three children, she added that the pair's presence in building emotional stability was paramount.

"Children are adaptable and if they need to be looked after by their nanny they will accept this. However, if they are to have a well balanced family life they will still need to see their parents as regularly as possible.

"Catherine and William still need to be there as their parents and oversee the children’s emotional needs are met."

She noted that Princess Diana in particular was a trailblazer for striking a balance in her children's, Prince Harry and Prince William, lives.

She said: "I do often give the Royal Family as an example when speaking to families as the children are always very well behaved and have had to be centre stage from the day they are born.

"Their lives are not easy and it was Princess Diana who changed the role of a princess and a mum to that of a more hands on job. Diana wanted to be a mum looking after her own boys as much as possible.

"I expect Catherine is following by her example because if she is to influence and keep a stable family home Catherine needs to be involved with the children’s care as much as she can be. Her role as a working royal comes secondary to that of being a mum."