Taylor Swift receives sweet nod from Elmo after re-recorded 1989 release

Elmo from the sesame street is a confirm swifty!

Elmo just elated Taylor Swift’s fans as he confirmed he officially joined the Swifties clan.



The beloved red furry pal celebrated the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on Friday, October 27, with a cute tribute on the day of its release.

Taylor, 33, released her latest album along with five highly anticipated vault songs.

The scarlet muppet from the popular Sesame Street turned to X, formerly known as Twitter, to honor the Enchanted crooner by posting an image of a polaroid of Elmo.

The caption of the tweet read as, “Cause Elmo will never go out of style. Yeah baby! [red heart emoji and a camera emoji] #1989TaylorsVersion."

Devoted Swifties were quick to notice that Elmo’s sweet tribute to Taylor’s, 33, is not as simple, and contained several easter eggs.

Firstly, fans noticed that in the caption Elmo is giving a nod to Taylor's Style track.

Elmo’s photo also showd him holding a camera in front of a backdrop of a blue sky and seagulls.

It was almost identical to Midnight crooner’s photo on the cover of 1989 (Taylor's version).

Seemingly, the polaroid also tributed the original 2014 album by having “EST. 1980” written in black text, which is the same year Elmo appeared on Sesame Street.

Notably, Taylor has not made an appearance on the Iconic children’s show yet!