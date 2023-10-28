Britney Spears claims business manager Lou Taylor to be ‘involved’ in conservatorship

Britney Spears put forward another shocking fact in her new memoir, alleging her business manager helping her father in the conservatorship.



Before going to court in 2008 to become his then-26-year-old daughter's legal guardian, Jamie Spears "struck up a very close friendship with Louise 'Lou' Taylor, who he worshipped," the pop star writes in The Woman in Me.

“She was front and center during the implementation of the conservatorship that would later allow them to control and take over my career,” Britney alleges of Taylor in the bestselling memoir, which hit stores Tuesday.

Adding, “Lou, who had just started a new company called Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, was directly involved in calling the shots right before the conservatorship. At the time, she had few real clients. She basically used my name and hard work to build her company.”

While Taylor informed Page Six in 2021 that she had "no role whatsoever in the creation" of the conservatorship, Britney's lawyers called her claim into question in 2022 by publishing a collection of emails from 2008.

According to court documents acquired by the outlet at the time, Taylor stated in one of the text that she was looking towards "working with" Jamie's legal team, and she suggested in another that Tri Star "will serve as" a co-conservator of Britney's multimillion-dollar estate.

Tri Star's counsel later labelled the unearthed emails "materially misleading" and reiterated Taylor's previous claim that neither she nor her firm were involved in the court-approved agreement.

Britney, on the other hand, claims in her memoir that she is "convinced" the conservatorship "was all planned" and that her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, as well as Taylor, "were all involved."