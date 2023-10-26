Michelle William’s spot-on Justin Timberlake's ‘Blaccent’ impression: Listen

file footage

Michelle Williams won hearts with her playful impression of Justin Timberblake’s “Blaccent” during the narration of Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman In Me.



In the viral audio clip, Michelle, 43, read a chapter in which the pop Icon, 41, recounted a day in New York when she and Justin, 42, referred to as J, were exploring the parts of the town she had never been to before.

She mentioned that they came across a guy with a huge “blinged-out medallion” and “was flanked by two giant security guards.”

Then came the viral part where The Greatest Showman actress masterfully impersonated Justin’s accent as she read aloud, ”J got all excited and said so loud 'oh yeah, fo' shiz fo' shiz, Ginuwine, what's up homie?'”

Social media was abuzzed with reactions to her interpretation as the fans rallied to X, formerly Twitter, to express how entertaining they found it.

”I gagged when it was revealed who Justin Timberlake was throwing on a blaccent for,” one user tweeted.

The second user wrote, ”I never had any real opinions on Michelle Williams before but I bet she's incredibly fun to hang out with.”

And the third user remarked the actress, ”Michelle Williams Grammy for best spoken word album secured.”

In addition to that, Britney explained she thought Justin's pop boy band NSYNC, who were white hip-hop fans, ”tried too hard to fit in” with black artists they hung out with.

”J wasn't even embarrassed,” Britney added after her assistant mocked J's greeting, noting that Ginuwine walked away from the Mirrors singer without a response.