Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly wedding plans ‘stalled’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are not getting married anytime soon.



The actress and the singer have put a pause on planning their wedding after facing issues in their relationship.

"MGK and Megan were [both] in wedding planning mode when they first got together, but things have stalled," a source reveals, considering that Kelly, 33, and Fox, 37, are "both very hot tempered" so they thinks it’s better to postpone bigger plans.

The couple is "focusing on their relationship and feeling solid before planning another wedding" instead, as per the source.

The insider further told Us Weekly that the first try "was such a huge undertaking and took its strain" on the relationship.

The source claims that although Fox and the singer of Bloody Valentine (real name Colson Baker) "are still very much together," they aren't "excited to jump back into" planning mode.

As a result, the insider claims that "no wedding date has been chosen and they aren't actively looking at venues anymore."

Following their mutual chemistry on the production of their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, Fox and Kelly were first connected in May 2020. After over ten years of marriage, Fox and Brian Austin Green had acknowledged their separation later that month.

In November 2020, the Transformers actress filed for divorce from Green, 50, and the union was consummated after two years. They share sons, Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, while Kelly shares her 14-year-old daughter Casie with her former partner Emma Cannon.

Fox and Kelly's relationship developed as Green moved on with Sharna Burgess, with whom he shares a 16-month-old son named Zane. Fox and Kelly announced their engagement in January 2022, having gone through "hell together" as a couple.