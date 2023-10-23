Kanye West wife Bianca Censori 'happy' to enjoy benefits of rapper's fortune

Kanye West new wife Bianca Censori is gearing up to make the most out of the monetary gain from the rapper’s upcoming album.

Speaking to the Mirror, expert Inbaal Honigman reflected on the impact of West’s fame on Censori following the release of his album.

Noting that she is “happy with the idea of reaping the rewards,” the expert shared, "As Kanye becomes more famous and acclaimed, Bianca will be right there alongside him.”

“Bianca [will be] delighted with the good fortune that is about to come her way. She [will] in no way [be] jealous,” explained Honigman.

Billboard recently reported that the Yeezy mogul has been in talks with several labels for the distribution of his collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign.

However, he was passed on by many due to his row of anti-Semitic tirade last year, despite the fact that the music itself "isn’t controversial lyrically", according to sources.

West has had an eventful year since finalizing divorce with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian last November. The Donda rapper tied the knot with Censori in a legally binding ceremony in December.

The pair have since been spotted out an about on several controversial outings since the beginning of the year.