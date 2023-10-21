Victoria Beckham spotted with husband David to celebrate David Grutman's restaurant opening

Victoria Beckham and her husband, David, celebrated the opening of their friend David Grutman's Italian restaurant in Miami on Friday.

Victoria, a fashion designer aged 49, looked chic in a sophisticated black blazer dress, which she paired with stilettos, highlighting her toned legs. David opted for an all-black ensemble, featuring an oversized shirt and smart trousers.

The Beckhams posed for photos at the event, joined by the 49-year-old hospitality entrepreneur, David Grutman, and his 31-year-old wife, Isabela.

David Grutman owns an expansive nightlife empire with two clubs and six restaurants, including Gekko's, a frequent spot for David and Victoria.

Isabela, a former model, runs the jewelry brand Isa Grutman, known for its diamond body chain priced at £2,219.

These women have formed a close friendship, often expressing their affection for each other on Instagram, with frequent comments like 'Love you.' The trio, which includes Kim Kardashian, shares a strong bond.

The outing comes after Victoria joined footballer Lionel Messi and fashion designer Tom Ford for a night out in Miami on Thursday.