Drew Barrymore discloses secret three-year-relationship owing to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Drew Barrymore has had a man in her life for three years on the down-low, and it was Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance (Swelce) that recently inspired her to go public with it.

In a preview of her upcoming interview with Gwenyth Paltrow on The Drew Barrymore Show, the hostess revealed that she has been “sort of” seeing someone for three years, per Entertainment Tonight.

“Funny enough the person I have been seeing sort of in and around the last three years I met on Raya,” the Charlie’s Angels alum disclosed in response to Paltrow’s suggestion that she sign up on Bumble.

For the unversed, Raya is a private, membership-only dating app.

In fact, the 50 First Dates actress took a big step and invited her mystery man to a wedding “next weekend,” and she elaborated that it was Swelce’s very public relationship that finally inspired her to come forward with her own.

“There was something so normal about it, and obviously Taylor Swift is everything but normal, but I’m a female, I’m going to go out on a date with a male,” the E.T. alum reflected. “I’m not going to overthink this, I am not going to be the dark horse and be secretive and weird about it.”

She further lauded the hot-and-heavy pair that has been making headlines over the past few weeks, saying” This was evidence of not being affected by what other people think… it was so calm, confident, and normal that it just made me think I should do this too.”

Barrymore, 48, has been publicly single since her split from husband-of-three-years, Will Kopelman in 2016.