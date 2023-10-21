 
Riz Ahmed, Andrew Garfield, Jessica Chastain and more urge to end attacks in Gaza

55 prominent artists and advocates in the entertainment industry have signed an open letter to end Palestine-Israel conflict

By Charles Leroy
October 21, 2023
Prominent Hollywood celebrities teamed up together in a bid to urgently call for ceasefire in Gaza and Israel in an open letter to U.S. President Joe Biden.

The signatories include big names such as Joaquin Phoenix, Andrew Garfield, Kristen Stewart, Oscar Isaac, Susan Sarandon, Mahershala Ali, Riz Ahmed, Ramy Youssef Quinta Brunson, Jessica Chastain, Cate Blanchett, Hasan Minhaj, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Strong, among many others.

The 55 prominent artists and advocates in the entertainment industry have signed an open letter requesting an end to the “devastating loss of lives and unfolding horrors.”

In the letter they noted that “more than 6,000 bombs have been dropped on Gaza in the last 12 days - resulting in one child being killed every 15 minutes.”

They “urged” Biden’s administration “and all world leaders, to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay – an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages.”

The letter comes amid ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict which became aggressive after October 7. This week, al-Ahli Arab Hospital was bombed which claimed the lives of more than 470 people, leading to the deaths of more than 4000 Gazans.

According to United Nations reports, approximately 70% of all the dead and wounded are women and children, highlighting the disproportionate impact of the violence on the most vulnerable members of the population.

Signatories of ceasefire Gaza:

  • Alia Shawkat
  • Alyssa Milano
  • Amanda Seales
  • Amber Tamblyn
  • America Ferrera
  • Andrew Garfield
  • Ani DiFranco
  • Anoushka Shankar
  • Aria Mia Loberti
  • Ayo Edebiri
  • Bassam Tariq
  • Bassem Youssef
  • Bonnie Wright
  • Caroline Polachek
  • Cate Blanchett
  • Channing Tatum
  • Cherien Dabis
  • Darius Marder
  • David Cross
  • Dev Hynes
  • Diplo
  • Dominique Fishback
  • Dominique Thorne
  • Dua Lipa
  • Elvira Lind
  • Elyanna
  • Farah Bsaiso
  • Fatima Farheen Mirza
  • Hasan Minhaj
  • Hend Sabry
  • Ilana Glazer
  • Indya Moore
  • James Schamus
  • Jeremy Strong
  • Jessica Chastain
  • Jessie Buckley
  • Joaquin Phoenix
  • Jon Stewart
  • Kehlani
  • Kristen Stewart
  • Macklemore
  • Mahershala Ali
  • Margaret Cho
  • Mark Ruffalo
  • May Calamawy
  • Michael Malarkey
  • Michael Moore
  • Michael Stipe
  • Michelle Wolf
  • Miguel
  • Mo Amer
  • Natalie Merchant
  • Oscar Isaac
  • Quinta Brunson
  • Rachel Sennott
  • Ramy Youssef
  • Ravena Aurora
  • Riz Ahmed
  • Rooney Mara
  • Rosario Dawson
  • Rowan Blanchard
  • Ryan Coogler
  • Sandra Oh
  • Sebastian Silva
  • Shailene Woodley
  • Shaka King
  • Simi Haze
  • Stephanie Suganami
  • Susan Sarandon
  • Taylour Paige
  • Tommy Genesis
  • Vic Mensa
  • Victoria Monét
  • Wallace Shawn
  • Wanda Sykes
  • Yara Shahidi

