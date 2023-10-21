Travis Kelce lets slip when he got together with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce appeared to have dropped a major hint about when romance with Taylor Swift began to bloom.

During press conference on Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end, 34, talked about how he knew about Halloween costumes inspired by him and the Grammy-winning musician, 33.

He described what fans could do to dress up as him for the spooky holiday to the press, “That ’stache and the 87 jersey was pretty iconic there for a little bit.”

He added, “and I had it when I met Taylor for the first time.”

Fans picked up on the connection, that the NFL player debuted his moustache at training camp on August 2, when they met, via E! News.

Kelce also referenced other accessories for the outfit a friendship bracelet, which he initially fumbled on giving to Swift, during her July 7 concert at his team’s home stadium in Missouri.

The pair first appeared to hint at their budding romance at the end of September when the Anti-Hero singer attended the Kansas City game to support her beau.

Kelce and Swift confirmed their romance during Saturday Night Live’s skit for its season premiere.

“Just decided to hit SNL last second and they kinda asked me if I wanted to end the skit that was about me and Taylor’s takeover at the NFL games, which was hilarious,” Kelce told the reporters on Friday. “I loved every bit of it. I was laughing my tail off during the skit.”