Only Murders in the Building Season 4: Release date, cast, plot

Hulu has officially renewed Only Murders in the Building for a fourth season! The hit mystery-comedy series follows three strangers, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one of their own when a murder occurs in their Upper West Side apartment building.



The third season recently concluded with a major cliffhanger, revealing that Charles' longtime stunt double, Sazz, has been killed. This means that the trio will have a new mystery to solve in season four, and fans are already speculating about who could be the culprit.

While there is no confirmed release date for the season four yet, it is likely to premiere in 2024.

As for who will be returning to the cast of the show, it is safe to assume that the main trio of Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short will be back.

Other recurring cast members who may return include Tina Fey, Paul Rudd, Andrea Martin, and Amy Ryan.

However, there will be some notable absences in season four. Jane Lynch, Linda Emond, and Wesley Taylor, who all played significant roles in season three, have confirmed that they will not be returning.

Despite the losses, fans are still eagerly anticipating the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building. The show has been praised for its clever writing, talented cast, and heartwarming story.

Here is a summary of everything we know about Only Murders in the Building season four so far: