Selena Gomez finally moves on from Justin Bieber?

Selena Gomez is determined to be "happy" following a row of tumultous years.

An insider told the Daily Star that the 31-year-old singer is currently in a "really good place," adding: "She's happy and healthy and feeling stronger than she has in years."

Gomez has frequently been open about her struggles with mental health, and previously revealed that she suffers from depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder.

She also underwent a kidney transplant in 2016, after being diagnosed with Lupus.

Moreover, the singer suffered a massive heartbreak after her then-boyfriend of eight years Justin Bieber married only months after breaking up with her in 2018.

Despite the string of adversities, the source explained that Gomez is keeping an optimistic attitude and is "not ashamed of who she is and she’s not afraid to talk about what she’s been through."

The Rare Beauty mogul reflected on her reluctance to lay bare her personal struggles at the beginning of her career in a recent interview.

"I grew up being a people pleaser," she told Fast Company. "I had a responsibility at a very young age, young people were looking up to me. I didn't know who I was. Having that responsibility would make me walk on eggshells a lot.

"I thought maybe it would be damaging to tell people who I am. It started to become a threat that freaked me out. Well, if you're not right, then you can't work," the singer explained.