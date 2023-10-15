Piper Laurie, three-time Oscar nominee, dies at 91

Piper Laurie, the three-time Oscar-nominated actress known for her roles in films such as The Hustler, Carrie, and Twin Peaks, died Saturday at her home in Los Angeles. She was 91.

Laurie's manager, Marion Rosenberg, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, saying that the actress "had not been well for some time."

Laurie was born Rosetta Jacobs in Detroit, Michigan, in 1932. She began her acting career at a young age, appearing in radio shows and stage productions.

In 1949, she signed a contract with Universal Pictures and made her film debut the following year in the comedy Louisa.

Laurie quickly established herself as a leading lady, starring in films such as Bright Victory (1951), The Snake Pit (1952), and The Glass Menagerie (1953).

She earned her first Oscar nomination for her supporting role in the 1961 drama The Hustler, starring opposite Paul Newman.

Laurie continued to work steadily throughout the 1960s and 1970s. In 1976, she gave one of her most iconic performances as Margaret White, the fanatically religious mother of Carrie White in the horror film Carrie.

In the 1980s, Laurie returned to television, appearing in miniseries. The star also had a recurring role on the daytime soap opera Santa Barbara from 1989 to 1991.

Laurie returned to the big screen in 1999 with a supporting role in the drama The Talented Mr Ripley. She also appeared in the films Frailty (2001), Eulogy (2004), and Hounddog (2007).

In 2011, Laurie was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame. She was also a recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award.