Omar Epps admits to strange crying habits: ‘Is this what getting older is about?’

Omar Epps admits strange crying habits: ‘Is this what getting older is about?’

Omar Epps is a big old softie as the 50-year-old gave a glimpse into his sentimental side while playing One Last Thing during an interview with People magazine.

When questioned about the last time he cried, the House alum claimed that he was never one to tear up very easily.

However, the Love & Basketball star mused that “the strangest things can make me shed a tear.”

“I can be watching a Nat geo documentary about this cricket family, and something happens to one of them, and I’ll wonder, ‘Is this what getting older is about?’” the father-of-two quipped. “Why am I crying for Fred the cricket?”

The Resurrection actor further humoured some more questions.

When asked about the last time he danced, Epps detailed that the last time him and his wife, Keisha Spivey, were at an event, she looked so beautiful that he “had to take her hand and cut a rug.”

Further recalling the last time he did a chore requested by his spouse, Epps admitted to feeling “cocky” about installing a new kitchen sink every time someone used it.

But the Scream 2 supporting actor loves to spoil himself just as much, revealing that he likes to get a massage “twice a month.”

Lastly, the dapper rapper revealed his biggest fashion fail from his teenage years, when he sported “some Hammer-type pants with the club shoes, a gaucho shirt with my African beads and some specs.”

“Maybe I thought I was being cool,” he told People.

Epps just released his second fantasy novel, Nubia: The Reckoning.