Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce plan to ‘carve out’ time for each other amid busy schedules

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still working out way to understand each other amid their budding romance despite busy schedules.

However, the pair is supportive towards one another and their relationship is “going great,” per a source cited by Us Weekly.

“They’re supportive of each other and they don’t have to be by each other’s side all the time and that feels comfortable,” the insider revealed.

“It’s still so new, but they really like each other,” the insider added. “They both want to try to see each other when they can and they’re both understanding of each other’s schedules.”

The source also noted that while they will continue to see each other in their hometowns, Kelce’s in Kansas City and Swift’s home base of New York City, they “plan to carve out moments to spend together to get to know each other better.”

The 12-time Grammy-winning musician, 33, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end, 34, dubbed as Traylor by fans, sparked romance rumours in September. Swift has since attended three games of the NFL player alongside his family cheering for him.

Whether Swift will attend any more of Kelce’s games, the source also confirmed that she will but not every single one on the schedule.

“Taylor doesn’t want to be a distraction to Travis,” the insider told the outlet. “She knows it’s not easy when she shows up to his games. It’s a spectacle. She wants to support him and strike a balance while, at the same time, not be distracting to the team.”