Taylor Swift attends third Travis Kelce's game in jaw-dropping attire

To all the football fans and Swifties fear not: Taylor Swift is back, and she has brought her A-style game into the audience.

On Thursday, the 33-year-old Blank Space singer attended her third Kansas City Chiefs game of the year, supporting 34-year-old tight end Travis Kelce as his club took on the Denver Broncos.

Swift accessorised her black leather miniskirt with hefty, lace-up ankle boots and a black tank with a zipper detail. She wore an oversized red, white and black Chiefs cagoule jacket from Wear by Erin Andrews off her shoulders, which was the actual highlight of the ensemble.

The Gorgeous songstress had her hair in a bouncing ponytail, and her trademark red lip was on display as usual. She added some basic earrings and a single gold chainlink necklace to her accessories.

Swift's appearance at the game coincides with the release of her concert movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, in theatres across North America. Kelce was not present when she stepped out for the Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday.

Swift has now participated in three Chiefs games after missing Kelce's contest last week against the Vikings.

The singer-songwriter made her first appearance in the crowd on September 24 when the Chiefs played the Chicago Bears, and she returned a week later to watch the club play the New York Jets. In both games, the Chiefs prevailed 41-10 and 23-20.

When Kelce claimed he attempted to give Swift his phone number at her Eras Tour event in July, dating rumours between the pop star and Super Bowl champion appeared.

When the Lover singer attended a Chiefs game in October, three days after Kelce claimed he "threw the ball in her court," she provided the world with the moment they had all been waiting for.



