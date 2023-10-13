Prince Harry left interviewer feeling 'humiliated' in 'regretful' interview

File Footage





Gabor Maté, author and trauma specialist, admitted that interviewing Prince Harry led to serious repercussions for himself which he now openly regrets.

Speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Maté admitted that the collaboration with the Duke of Sussex led to intense media attention and scrutiny which he admitted impacted his mental health.

He said that he was not willing to go along for the interview considering that the public was asked to pay for access.

"I had a gut feeling all along that I shouldn't agree to doing it the way they set it up," he said.

"The way it was set up was, in order to watch it people had to buy a copy of Harry's book and I thought this is not fair, four million people have already bought the book, why can't they watch this interview? Do they have to buy another copy?

"In other words I believed that this should be a free public service, on a part of two people who can have a very interesting conversation, but out of sheer opportunism I agreed to it. So, I didn't follow my gut feelings, I lost myself even in agreeing to the format."

Following the interview, the author added that he and Prince Harry wanted to make the recording free to the public but "the lawyers said you can't do that because this was advertised as a one-time only event and there could be a class action suit."

"I agreed to something that I didn't really like," he told Bartlett. "Not that I didn't like the idea of talking with him [Harry] I didn't like the idea of putting this behind the paywall so I lost myself just in agreeing to it."

He went on to elaborate that the 'demeaning' behaviour of the British press left him vulnerable despite having decades of experience in the field.

"It was for the most part so negative and so demeaning and so dismissive and so distorted that I barely even know how to talk about it," he said.

"I thought by this age I would know better but you know what it really got to me it really got to me."