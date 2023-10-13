Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden spice up double date night with Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff

Cameron Diaz and Rob Lowe, plus spouses, spend the night with 'Sex Tape' double date!

Cameron Diaz, and her 44-year-old musician husband, Benji Madden, were seen enjoying a delightful double date with actor Rob Lowe and his wife, Sheryl Berkoff at the esteemed Steak 48 restaurant in Beverly Hills.

For their evening out, Cameron Diaz exuded an air of elegance in a sophisticated all-black ensemble.

She left onlookers impressed as she stepped out of the restaurant, donning a stylish turtleneck top paired with a chic midi skirt and a sharp blazer.

On the side of the talented lead guitarist, Benji Madden, with whom Diaz has shared nearly a decade of marital bliss, there was a harmonious matching of style.

Following their dinner together, the couple bid their farewells to Rob Lowe, who was accompanied by wife Sheryl Berkoff.

Although Berkoff wasn't observed accompanying them outside the restaurant, the trio shared a jovial moment, sharing a hearty laugh as they awaited the valet to retrieve their cars.

Diaz was seen sharing a quick hug with her former co-star before heading off with Benji Madden.