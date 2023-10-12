Kate Middleton struggles with injured fingers month after accident

File Footage

Kate Middleton has reportedly been struggling to recover from her hand injury as the Princess of Wales stepped out with her fingers bandaged once again.



According to Svar Nanan-Sen, digital royal editor of GB News, the Duchess of Cambridge’s "two injured fingers were seen wrapped in a bandage" a month after she sustained the injury.

While a spokesperson for Kensington Palace confirmed in a September 12 statement that Kate had "a small injury" and elaborated that it was "nothing serious" the royal seemingly still struggled with it as she was seen as recently as last week with bandaged fingers.

While meeting the Disability Rugby League players, she joined a training session where she played with members of England Wheelchair Rugby team.

Her injury came after she was playing on the trampoline with her three children and soon after, the royal emerged with a wrapped hand that sparked concern among royal watchers.