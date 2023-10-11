Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘won't be rehashing’ affair in new book, here’s why

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals why he avoided to talk about his affair an marital troubles in his new book Be Useful: The Seven Tools For Life.



The actor and former politician opted to gush about his ex-wife’s dedication to the family instead if “rehashing” the details of his affair and marital problems.

"I blew up my family," Schwarzenegger says. "No failure has ever felt worse than that."

Schwarzenegger's self-help book, Be Useful: The Seven Tools For Life, is based on his experiences as a bodybuilder, actor, politician, and everything in between.

He said of his marital story, "I won't be rehashing that story here. I've told it before in other places, and other places have told it multiple times. All of you know the story. If you don't, you've heard of Google, and you know how to find it."

"I've hurt my family enough, and it's been a long road to repair those relationships," the Terminator alum added. "I will not turn them into fodder for the gossip machine."

After learning of Schwarzenegger's affair with the family's housekeeper, Mildred Baena, Schwarzenegger's ex-wife, Maria Shriver, filed for divorce in 2011. As a result of the relationship, Schwarzenegger had a son named Joseph Baena.