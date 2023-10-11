98 Degrees credits Taylor Swift for inspiring their masters re-recording

98 Degrees inspired by Taylor Swift to re-record their classics.

Iconic '90s boy band, 98 Degrees, comprising of Jeff Timmons, Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, and Justin Jeffre, recently shared how the pop sensation Taylor Swift has played a pivotal role in motivating them to re-record some of their classic hits.

In an interview with E! News, the band members discussed their new project, stating that they are currently in the studio, working on the re-recording of five of their iconic tracks, following Taylor Swift's footsteps to regain control of their music masters.

Nick Lachey explained, "We're gonna re-record five of our classic hits in kind of the re-record/get-your-masters-back move.

And then we're also gonna have five new songs as well, and a new single coming out at the top of the year."

The decision to revisit their classic hits was influenced by Taylor Swift's widely publicized efforts to re-record her early albums after losing ownership of her initial six records.

Jeff Timmons further emphasized the impact of Swift's actions, noting, "Taylor Swift sort of brought it to the forefront.

The fans have embraced that. "And so we're like, OK, now's the time to do it."

With the strong support of their fans and in line with the current industry trend of artists reclaiming their masters, 98 Degrees is set to follow suit, rekindling the magic of their classics while adding new music to their repertoire.

Drew Lachey from 98 Degrees expressed his admiration for Taylor Swift's pioneering efforts in the music industry during a recent interview.

He noted how Swift's decision to re-record her masters paved the way for this practice to gain popularity.

Drew stated, "I feel like, almost before Taylor did it, it was like, 'Oh, you're re-recording the masters.'

It was kind of like, 'I'll just stick with the original' kind of thing. When she did it and she was like, 'No, this is my music. I want to take ownership of it again,' people were like, 'Yeah Taylor!'"