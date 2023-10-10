Holly Willoughby forced to quit This Morning

Heartbroken Holly Willoughby was forced to make tearful announcement of quitting her show

Holly Willoughby made shocking decision of quitting This Morning after receiving serious death threats.

Heartbroken Holly was forced to make the tearful announcement that left her totally shuddered. The show wasn't the same after her longtime co-host Phillip Schofield left but was finally 'tipped over the edge' by the 'kidnap and murder' plot.

Willoughby, 42, Tuesday announced that she 'will not be returning' to the show. She said it was an 'honour to just be part of its story' over the last 14 years but that she feels 'I have to make this decision for me and my family'.

Holly's words truly describe her pain as the decision shook her inside and brought tears to her eyes, also saddening her fans who still care of her life and security.

Alison Hammond, who recently made headlines with her surprise appearance in the show, led tributes to co-star for her big decision for her family and loved ones.

She wrote in the comments section: "This is a very sad day ! Love You."



However, Phillip Schofield, who sent a supporting message to the his former co-host after knowing about the threats, did not share any words on Holly's decision to quit This Morning till filing this report.

The 42-year-old presenter's exit from show has been met with an outpouring of love and support from across the UK television industry. Holly, who had appeared alongside Phillip Schofield for more than a decade before his exit earlier this year, broke the new of her exit from the show with a heartfelt statement to her Instagram account.

“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together. Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you,” Willoughby wrote.

Willoughby’s exit comes shortly after she had reportedly been on “indefinite leave” from the show after news emerged of an alleged kidnap plot against her last week. On Friday 6 October, Gavin Plumb, 36, of Potters Field, Harlow, was charged with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

Lorraine Kelly sends live on-air message to Holly Willoughby after alleged kidnap threats.

Former BBC anchor Rebecca Lowe wished Willougby "all the luck for your next chapter".



The Only Way Is Essex star James Argent added: "Sending you all my love."

“Wishing you and your family peace and strength in what must be a very difficult time after the news of last week Holly x,” Carol Vorderman commented.

"From my time on TM, I know that the team will miss you very much. Take care."

“We will miss you so very much my darling,” added regular This Morning guest Vanessa Feltz.

The Only Way Is Essex alum, Ferne McCann, said: "You have been brilliant, beautiful and always so welcoming."

