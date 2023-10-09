Nick Wilkinson, ABC Casting Director, Dead at 69

Nick Wilkinson, a Television casting director for ABC and Theatre Communications Group died because of a heart attack on the Hawaiian island of Kauai on Sep. 29, at the age of 69.



His death was reported and confirmed by his husband of 30 years, Jamie Wooten, who was a writer and producer of the TV series The Golden Girls.

Wilkinson was also a passionate traveler, with love and compassion for animal.

He served as a casting director for Theatre Communications Group in New York City for a very longtime in the 1980’s. The place was then known as “Central Casting” across America for theatres.

The deceased then served the Goodman Theatre in Chicago for the same position, later moving on to ABC Television.

He casted for the network in New York and later Los Angeles, assisting in some of the biggest projects in the Movies & Miniseries division, along with their Daytime division.

Several of A-list actors like Bruce Willis and Sarah Michelle Gellar’s before-the-fame days were with Wilkinson, who helped them to their ladder to success.

Wilkinson became a writer after retiring from casting, helming TV series episodes like, For Your Love and, Disney’s Teacher’s Pet, later also taking being a playwright as a profession.