Charlie Sheen's daughter, Sami Sheen spotted hand-in-hand with boyfriend

Sami Sheen and boyfriend's date night at Giorgio Baldi.

Sami Sheen, the OnlyFans model and daughter of Hollywood stars Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, enjoyed a high-profile dinner date with her boyfriend at the renowned celebrity haunt, Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

Their romantic evening was captured as they strolled hand in hand following an intimate gathering with friends in the restaurant's private dining area.



Sami graced the occasion in a chic pale pink strapless mini dress and opted for platform-heeled black sandals.

In a TikTok video posted on September 18, Sami revealed her plans to undergo breast augmentation surgery, shedding light on a personal struggle she's facing.

She addressed her addiction to nicotine, stating, "I have been vaping for 5 years now. I've been addicted to nicotine for five f***ng years."

Sami expressed her desire to quit vaping, acknowledging the health benefits, but admitted to feeling apprehensive about the process.

She shared the pivotal reason behind her decision to quit smoking, explaining, "I'm getting a boob job in two months and I have to be nicotine-free for a month before."

Despite her anxiety, she believed that the upcoming surgery would motivate her to quit and ultimately improve her overall well-being. "I think me getting my boobs done is honestly going to save my life because it's forcing me to quit this," she added.



