Who cares! Rihanna makes stunning appearance with A$AP Rocky after Drake diss

Rihanna seemingly ignored what was going on around her as she made a stunning appearance with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky in a New York City hotel on Friday, despite a recent diss from her ex, Drake.

The 35-year-old hitmaker showcased her figure in a revealing tie-front white top, baring her toned midriff, just eight weeks after giving birth to their second child, son Riot.

She complemented her look with a chic denim jacket and matching pants. The Barbados-born beauty accessorized with white earrings, layered necklaces, and stylish black shades.

During their night out, Rihanna sported a wet-look hairstyle, while A$AP, 35, rocked a beige jacket, white tee, and oversized beige pants.

The couple, parents to an older son named RZA Athelston Mayers, born in May 2022, seemed to relish a night out on the town.

The outing came after her ex Drake appeared to take multiple swipes at her in scathing lyrics of his newly released song Fear Of Heights, from the album For All The Dogs.

The pop stars were trailed by on-and-off romance rumors from 2009 to 2018, and since their last split, there has been conjecture that Drake failed to get over her.

On his new song, however, Drake, 36, insisted that he had moved on, sneering: 'Why they make it sound like I'm still hung up on you? That could never be.'

Since then, the couple have welcomed two children into the world together, which may account for Drake's saying A$AP Rocky 'can't leave' her.

Fans are certain the song is aimed at Rihanna, and some are not pleased with Drake’s new lyrics. Sharing their two cents on the matter, they flocked to X (previously Twitter).

