Timothée Chalamet swoons over Ryan Gosling: 'Perfect man'

Timothée Chalamet, the supreme hottie, has someone handsome whom he idolises in the Hollywood. This new passion began right after seeing Ryan Gosling's $145 million romantic movie, Crazy, Stupid, Love.

As per Variety's Actors on Actors interview with Emma Stone and Timothée Chalamet switched to Crazy, Stupid, Love and how well both Stone and Gosling, as well as Carell and Moore, played in it.

The Dune actor gushed about the Barbie star, saying: “Ryan Gosling is like the perfect man.”

Chalamet's remark may have added another star to Ryan Gosling's already illustrious resume.

Nevertheless, Timothée Chalamet has been influenced by more than just the La La Land star. Interestingly, the Lady Bird star believes he owes the whole of his acting career to the late actor Heath Ledger.

The 27-year-old budding actor revealed in an interview with The Last Magazine how the late legend's flawless performance in his movie The Dark Knight influenced him so much that he realised right then and there he wanted to be an actor.

“I saw The Dark Knight when I was thirteen,” Chalamet said, “before I applied for LaGuardia, and Heath Ledger made me want to act.”