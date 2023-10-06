Ryan Gosling's blockbuster hits: From rom-coms to sci-fi

Ryan Gosling is undeniably one of Hollywood's most charismatic and versatile actors. With his piercing blue eyes and undeniable talent, Gosling has graced the silver screen for decades, capturing the hearts of audiences worldwide.

From romantic dramas to action-packed thrillers, Gosling has displayed his acting prowess in a wide range of genres.

In this article, we'll explore some of his all-time smashing hit movies that have solidified his status as a leading man in the industry.

The Notebook (2004):

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams star as Noah and Allie, two young lovers whose love is tested by time and circumstance. The Notebook is a classic romantic drama that has been enjoyed by audiences of all ages.

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011):

Ryan Gosling stars as Jacob Palmer, a charming bachelor who helps a recently divorced man (Steve Carell) get back into the dating scene. Crazy, Stupid, Love is a funny and heartwarming romantic comedy that is sure to please.

Blade Runner (2017):

Ryan Gosling stars as Officer K, a replicant who is tasked with finding and killing a missing replicant child. Blade Runner 2049 is a visually stunning and thought-provoking sci-fi thriller that is sure to stay with you long after you watch it.

The Nice Guys (2016):

Teaming up with Russell Crowe, Gosling took on the role of a bumbling private investigator in this darkly comedic crime film. His impeccable comedic timing and chemistry with Crowe earned critical acclaim, making The Nice Guys a standout hit.

La La Land (2016):

In this modern musical, Gosling played Sebastian, a jazz musician with dreams of success. His on-screen chemistry with Emma Stone was electric, and the film's enchanting blend of music and romance won several Academy Awards, cementing its place in cinematic history.

Drive (2011):

Gosling's stoic and enigmatic performance as a stunt driver who moonlights as a getaway driver in this neo-noir thriller demonstrated his ability to convey complex emotions through silence and action. Drive became a cult classic, thanks in no small part to his magnetic presence.

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012):

This gripping drama saw Gosling as a motorcycle stunt rider who turns to bank robbery to support his son. The film's multigenerational narrative allowed Gosling to showcase his versatility and depth as an actor, making it a memorable entry in his filmography.

Blue Valentine (2010):

In this emotionally raw drama, Gosling portrayed Dean, a man struggling with the disintegration of his marriage. His performance opposite Michelle Williams was hailed as raw and authentic, earning him critical acclaim and showcasing his range as an actor.

Barbie (2023):

Ryan Gosling stars as Ken in the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the popular Mattel toy. The film also stars Margot Robbie as Barbie, and is directed by Greta Gerwig.

First Man (2018):

In this biographical drama, Gosling portrayed Neil Armstrong, the first person to walk on the moon. His portrayal of the iconic astronaut captured the determination, sacrifice, and heroism of a real-life American legend.