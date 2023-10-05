‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ head writers ‘not returning’ after WGA strike

The Drew Barrymore Show will return without some of its employees.



Following the actress' contentious actions during the Writers Guild of America strike, three of Drew Barrymore's co-head writers reportedly made the decision to leave their positions.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that after Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon, and Liz Koe all departed their jobs after the months-long protest came to an end Tuesday, producers are trying to recruit new writers.

When Barrymore declared that she would be coming back to air despite the strike, two of the three writers — who learned of the news via social media rather than their boss — were quick to call the 50 First Dates actress out.

All three women had been working on the show since its first season and were very vocal during the strike, even picketing outside of CBS's NYC office on multiple occasions with signs that read, "Honk if you [love] union labor" or "Drew’s News: Strikes"

“It is a bummer to hear that the show is going back because it sends a message that union writers are not valuable,” White complained, as per the outlet, when Barrymore announced her return on social.”

“I understand that everybody has to do what they feel is best for them,” Kinon seconded her colleague. “For me and the WGA writers on the show, it’s important for us to stick with our union. We deserve a fair contract, so we are here today outside.”