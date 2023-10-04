Meghan Markle struggles with lack of 'sense, identity' away from royal title

File Footage

Meghan Markle reportedly has 'no clear direction' about what her next career move will be after it emerged that the Duchess of Sussex was eyeing an opportunity in politics.



Speaking to Express, Professor Pauline Maclaran stated that Meghan lacked a "sense of self and identity" that was removed from her royal past.

Because of this, her attempt to ensure she held on to her royal title while finding her footing in politics would not be an 'appropriate move'.

"When she was lobbying for parental leave she used her Duchess of Sussex title and I don't think that was an appropriate move," Maclaran said.

"To me that indicates she doesn't quite know where she is. She wants to use that title as a status symbol but, for a political route in the US, using a title is really rather ridiculous. It shows she wants to keep a foot in both camps.

"She could have said she was co-founder of Archewell or an actress. The royal title still seems to contribute to her sense of self and identity. I think it shows she hasn't got a clear direction."