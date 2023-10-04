Travis Kelce smiles ‘non-stop’ when asked about Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s seems unable to control his smile when asked about her newly-rumoured partner, Taylor Swift.



In Tuesday’s episode, the NFL player beamed nonstop when hosts of the Chasin’ It podcast, Chase Daniel and Trey Wingo asked him about his relationship with the Bad Blood singer.

“Did you ever think it would become the thing that it became?” Wingo pondered, talking about the attention the couple has been receiving recently.

“I had no idea, man,” the Kansas City Chiefs star replied. “You can’t tell me that anybody else did either. But I can’t be mad at how it’s all played out.”

Wingo also quipped on the players popularity, saying that “hopefully people will know” who Kelce is because of dating the Cruel Summer singer.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance has been garnering major attention since Swift’s appearance at the Chiefs’ game in Kansas City.

The Catching Kelce alum has even gushed about the singer's appearance at his game on the Sept. 27 episode of his New Heights podcast.

“She looked amazing,” he said to his brother, Jason Kelce. “Everybody in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her. Everybody was talking about her in a great light.”