Harry, Meghan’s US future under threat: 'Why should people listen to them?'

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle raised questions on the impact of their future endeavors after the CEO of Spotify recently revealed the reason behind axing its deal with the pair.



Spotify announced the end of its deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in June, months after the Suits alum wrapped up her Archetypes podcast with a 12-week run.

In a column for News.com.au, Daniela Elser wondered whether the couple’s podcast dreams have “officially been mothballed.”

She also insisted that the Sussexes have had a “decidedly patchy” track record of making consumers happy with their media endeavors.

Though, she noted the youngest son of Prince Harry was able to sell his tell-all memoir, Spare “like the clappers,” due to its Royal connection, the royal expert predicted another similar endeavor from the Duke would certainly fail to stick the landing.

“Having now seemingly plumbed the depths of their royal trauma, what do Harry and Meghan have to offer audiences?” Elser expressed.

Speaking to BBC, Daniel Ek suggested the shunted royals failed to “make consumers very happy,” hence, they pulled out their contract before they were originally supposed to.

The royal author went on to claim the pair’s “The Sussexes’ entire US future hinges on them coming up with a reason as to ‘why people should listen to them’.”

Elser also hinted at Meghan reaching a millionaire status with her “new online entrepreneurial mystery project,” though she claimed “the jury is still very much out on whether they can cut the mustard” as producers and content creators.