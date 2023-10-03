Jimmie Allen and estranged wife Alexis Gale welcome their third child

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale celebrate new addition to their family.

Jimmie Allen and his estranged wife, Alexis Gale, have welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Cohen Ace James.

The news was shared by Lexi on her Instagram account this Monday, revealing that Cohen was born on September 27, 2023.

This new addition to their family comes amidst ongoing divorce proceedings between Jimmie and Alexis.

Despite the separation announcement made in April, the couple seems determined to navigate their future together as a team.

Jimmie, 38, had previously stated in July that their divorce case was still pending as they actively worked towards resolving their issues as a family unit.

Clarifying a statement he made earlier about waiting to respond to lawsuits against him, Jimmie emphasized that he had prioritized his family's mental health and well-being during the challenging period.

He took time off to be with his wife, children, and friends, ensuring that everyone was okay amidst the backdrop of hurtful and false allegations.

The couple already shares daughters Zara James, who will soon celebrate her first birthday, and Naomi Bettie, aged 3.