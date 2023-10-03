Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face serious accusations amid rift with royal family

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who moved to America to 'grow their brand', have been accused of causing much pain to some of their dearest people.



Meghan, who is unlikely to return to the UK, may face a barrage of criticism for allegedly snatching away the royal childhood of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have left royal experts and critics divided with their decision to cut ties with the royal family in attempt forge their own path or to live a life of their choice.

The couple's now-infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2021 and their subsequent Netflix series grappled with the lingering effects of racism and colonialism within the monarchy. The powder keg then exploded with the release of Harry's tell-all memoir Spare, which saw the Duke air his grievances about royal life.

Given everything that's happened, Harry and Meghan are likely to stay out of the picture moving forward.



"Meghan Markle 'unlikely' to return to UK as she will be accused of 'embarrassing' the King," according to royal commentator Clive Irving.

She told Express UK: "The only contact with the royals will be Harry's own direct returns [to the UK] on occasions when it's necessary for him to show up as a member of the family. It's unlikely we will ever see Meghan in the same frame as Prince William and Princess Kate."

It means Archie and Lilibet will not be enjoying the bliss of playing with their grandfather, King Charles, and royal cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to collect some sweet memories of their childhood.

After stepping down as working royals in 2020, Harry and Meghan have now successfully made the transition. They have now become celebrities in their own right. They don't need to return to the royal family fold.



But, in their war against the royal family, Harry and Meghan have unwillingly deprived their kids of enjoying their childhood with their royal relatives.

Meghan and Harry's children, who are currently living with their parents in California, have been branded 'biggest losers' in royal family feud.



"They don’t really know an entire half of their family, and Meghan doesn’t really have much family to speak of other than her mother, and they’re the ones that are being isolated," royal commentator and broadcaster Esther Krakue told Sky News.