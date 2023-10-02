Katie Price shares Russell Brand makes flirty advances toward her stylist

Katie Price shared her encounter with Russell Brand amidst his ongoing sexual assault allegations.

In recent weeks, Russell has been confronted with grave accusations of sexual assault. Four women came forward to the Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches program, alleging rape and sexual assault.

Subsequently, more women have disclosed their own accounts to various media outlets, including the BBC and newspapers, bringing the total to at least ten public allegations.

Despite the mounting claims, the 48-year-old comedian vehemently denies any wrongdoing and asserts that he possesses evidence to disprove the allegations. He contends that the accusations are part of a conspiracy perpetuated by the mainstream media.

Speaking to G2 magazine about her own encounter with the star Price, 45, revealed she met Brand 'a few times' and that her bodyguard went on to work for Brand.

While she thought Brand was 'quite a nice guy, actually, quite funny', she recalled one incident of his that she didn't approve of.

Price revealed she and the comedian spent time together in the Noughties when she was with Peter Andre and Brand was with a girlfriend.

She recalled: 'We were stuck in LAX airport with him once. He had his girlfriend with him and I was with Pete. He was trying to pull my stylist when his girlfriend was out there standing with her, so to me that says a lot.

'The truth always comes out in the end.'