Prince William, Kate Middleton overshadow Meghan Markle in latest move

Prince William and Kate Middleton seemingly take the spotlight from Meghan Markle

Prince William and Kate Middleton have seemingly employed a new social media strategy against the backdrop of news of Meghan Markle's return on Instagram.

In their latest post, the Prince and Princess of Wales took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a thread rounding up the all the events from the month of September.

They captioned the post: "Welcome to the September Rewind with the Prince and Princess of Wales.”

In the roundup the couple could be seen making their public appearances which included their Mike Tindall podcast presence, along with many others.

The reception from the photos apparently resonated with their fans as the couple was lavished praise for their creative approach on making their social media presence.

One fan commented: "Great viewing, could we have one each month please!"

Another wrote: "Love this update, thank you!"

One added: "This rewind is brilliant!"

However, many noted that lineup missed some notable engagements: "This needs to be more comprehensive, it is lacking a few engagements."

This development comes against the backdrop of Meghan’s plans for a social media return.

As the Duchess of Sussex planned her next career move, it was speculated that the former actress’s next move was to delve into the world of influencing.

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales' latest move comes in their plans to become relevant to younger audiences.