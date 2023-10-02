Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get slammed for ‘preaching’ hypocrisy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were called out for their hypocrisy as they went against the very thing they preach to millions of people about climate change.

The couple reportedly extended their European trip last month as they added a stop in Portugal after wrapping up the Invictus Games in Germany.

However, royal commentators questioned the couple’s ‘secret holiday’ on Sky News, and how it goes against their agenda that they preach.

Sophie Elsworth, media writer for The Australian, noted that Harry and Meghan are “clocking up the kilometres on the airplane” which means that they are making their carbon footprint bigger. She added, “Not sure how that fits into their climate agenda that they seem to push onto all of us.”

Seconding the notion, The Australian’s associate editor Jenna Clarke questioned the need Prince Harry and Meghan had for a holiday when they are not working royals, and they don’t seem to be doing anything else.

“I don’t understand what Harry and Megs are having a holiday from, they’re not working royals anymore,” she said.

“When they’re not attending the opening of envelopes for charitable donations of more than a thousand dollars probably because it's tax deductible,” she continued. “I have actually no idea what they do.”

Previously, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also slammed the couple, “If you preach about climate change, as Harry and Meghan do, you should, where possible, practise what you preach.”