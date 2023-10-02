Meghan Markle 'frustrated' over Prince Harry as Duke longs for 'old life'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been at odds as of recently

Meghan Markle was reportedly frustrated over her husband Prince Harry’s desire to return to his prior life in London.

Mark Boardman, an entertainment commentator, spoke to OK! and said that the Duchess of Sussex was keen on giving Prince Harry a fresh start after the pair had a public fallout with the royal family over the years.

However, the Duke of Sussex was allegedly wishing for his old life back, which Meghan has not been open to as he was known in the press for his partying lifestyle, which could lead to them getting more negative press than they already do.

"Meghan is frustrated that Harry wants his old life back," said Mark.

"Meghan loves Harry, but she wants to bring out the better side in him. And she’s quite clear on the roles that they should take together and they are trying to work better together on projects."

"People are eager to witness a transformed Harry, rather than a return to his previous partying lifestyle, which could lead to undesirable media attention."