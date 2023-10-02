Dakota Johnson cheers for boyfriend Chris Martin at Coldplay concert

File Footage

Dakota Johnson attended her boyfriend Chris Martin’s Coldplay concert at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles.



The Fifty Shades of Grey actress who will be celebrating her birthday on October 4 brought her mother, Melanie Griffith, to support her boyfriend.



The 33-year-old actress donned a black leather coat and light grey pants with black shoes.



The Persuasion star showcased her dark locks styled with bangs, sporting a chic look for the magical night.



Johnson and the Coldplay front man were romantically linked since 2017.

Earlier this year, Martin appeared in a podcast named Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, in which he revealed that the 33-year-old actress suggested him to include SubPacs for concertgoers with hearing impairments, as it would help them to feel the vibrations of the music.



He said, "Dakota, my partner, gave me one as a gift because she saw someone online experiencing whatever they are experiencing with this."



"We have ten or twenty now of those packs. So, if you're hearing impaired we have an area where you put on the pack and you can feel the show," the singer further added.

Several A-listers including Selena Gomez, 31, singer Christina Aguilera, 42, actor Adam Sandler, 57, actress Lily-Rose Depp, 24, and actress Sofia Carson, 30 have marked their presence to witness Coldplay's Music of the Spheres tour.

