Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could still 'play a positive role in monarchy'

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to the monarchy could not entirely be rules out as a possibility.



Speaking to GB News, royal expert Gareth Russell gave an insight into the opinions of Britons should the Sussexes ever decide to overturn their decision to exit the Firm.

Though most of the public is transparently hostile to the couple, the historian insisted a “sizeable number” of them still believe they have a “positive role that they could play in the monarchy.”

“As a historian, I would always say one of my few guiding principles with how history functions is to say there's no such thing as an inevitability and that things can change and shift and pivot all the time,” the expert said.

"It would be very unwise to say that the situation with the Sussexes could never change, as any situation could change.

Russell went on to explain that the Harry & Meghan stars would only come back as regular royals if their life in America turn their back on them, which he noted, isn’t until long.

“I don't think there's anything that could happen in the short term that would mean you would see the Sussexes being back as a part of British public life, but I don't think that means it's impossible in the long term,” he shared.