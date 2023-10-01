Alia Bhatt gives rare insight into father Mahesh Bhatt’s struggles

Alia Bhatt opens up about her father Mahesh Bhatt's struggling phase of hid career

Alia Bhatt opened up about her father-filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s difficult period of life, revealing that he barely had any money.



In her recent conversation with Elle US Magazine, the Bollywood actress shared that people often think about his father as a successful director but he also faced the hardships of life.



"He had a bunch of flops at one point; he barely had any money, and he was battling an addiction to alcohol," shared the 30-year-old actress. "He eventually gave up drinking, but things were still very up and down with his life and work."

The Gangubai actress, who is the first Indian global brand ambassador for Gucci, acknowledged her parents’ struggles as they gave her a privileged life.



She further added, "My parents struggled to get to a point where I could enjoy their privilege. I do recognise that."

The Student of the Year actress expressed her gratitude for the great opportunities in her life.

"If tomorrow I don’t do well and I stop getting films, I’ll still always acknowledge the fact that I got such great opportunities, so I can never really complain," she said.



During the same interview, Alia who made her Hollywood debut with film, Heart of Stone, shared that it was challenging for her to shoot an English language film.



"The goal is always to put myself in rooms, studios, sets, and situations that I’m not very familiar with. Doing an English-language movie is out of my comfort zone," confessed the actress.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's blockbuster film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh as male lead.