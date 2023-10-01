Stranger Things Season 5 writers joke on Steve Harrington amid SAG-AFTRA strikes

Stranger Things’ writers joke on Season 5’s Steve Harrington amid SAG-AFTRA strikes

Stranger Things’ writers told fans what can happen to Joe Keery’s series’ character Steve Harrington if the SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP fail to reach a fair deal.



After the WGA and the studios came to a fair agreement, the Stranger Things writers are back to work and picturing Season 5.

Recently, the writers made jokes about how the show will appear if SAG-AFTRA is unable to reach a fair settlement with AMPTP following the strike's production postponement of the Netflix series' final season.

The authors uploaded an animated picture of Joe Keery's Steve Harrington to their official account on X, the social media network formerly called Twitter.

“Hope the studios make a fair deal with SAG soon or else season 5 is looking like this,” the post read.

“FYI this is pre-vis for a scene in ep 1. So technically your first look at season 5. We told Joe he has to perform it EXACTLY like this,” the writers clarified in a follow-up post.

The writers were poking fun at the fans, but they later clarified that a "pre-vis" is simply a "rough animation of a scene" they create "involving lots of VFX or complex action."

SAG-AFTRA and the studios are scheduled to restart negotiations on Monday, but actors are still on strike.

The sci-fi series' creators stated in May of this year that they were "excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew."

Although the scripts for the last season were finished, the strike prevented the start of production.