Margot Robbie’s all time smashing hits from ‘Barbie’ to ‘The Wolf of Wallstreet’

Margot Robbie, the Australian-born actress, has taken the Hollywood scene by storm with her incredible talent, versatility, and undeniable beauty.



Her journey in the film industry has been nothing short of remarkable, and she has consistently delivered stellar performances that have left audiences in awe.

From her breakout role in The Wolf of Wall Street to her highly anticipated role as Barbie, Robbie has solidified herself as one of Hollywood's most sought-after actresses.

Let's take a closer look at some of her all-time smashing hit movies.

1. Barbie (2023)

Robbie stars in the upcoming live-action adaptation of the popular Mattel doll, Barbie. The film is directed by Greta Gerwig and also stars Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, and Kate McKinnon.

2. The Suicide Squad (2021)

Robbie reprised her role as Harley Quinn in the sequel to the 2016 film Suicide Squad. The film was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $167 million worldwide.

3. Babylon (2022)

Robbie stars in the upcoming period comedy-drama film Babylon, which is directed by Damien Chazelle. The film is set in the early days of Hollywood and also stars Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, and Olivia Wilde.

4. Terminal (2022)

Robbie stars in the upcoming action thriller film Terminal, which is directed by Vaughn Stein. The film also stars Mike Myers, Simon Pegg, and Max Irons.

5. Bombshell (2019)

Robbie was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Kayla Pospisil in the biographical drama film Bombshell. The film is about the women at Fox News who accused Roger Ailes of sexual harassment.

6. Amsterdam (2022)

Robbie stars in the upcoming mystery comedy-drama film Amsterdam, which is directed by David O. Russell. The film also stars Christian Bale, John David Washington, and Chris Rock.

7. I, Tonya (2017)

Robbie was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance as Tonya Harding in the biographical black comedy film I, Tonya. The film is about Harding's rise to prominence in the figure skating world and her subsequent fall from grace.

8. Focus (2015)

Robbie starred alongside Will Smith in the romantic comedy-drama film Focus. The film was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $160 million worldwide.

9. About Time (2013)

Robbie starred alongside Domhnall Gleeson in the romantic comedy-drama film About Time. The film was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $87 million worldwide.

10. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Robbie starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the biographical black comedy film The Wolf of Wall Street. The film was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $392 million worldwide.