Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber dine out together in Paris?

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber are both currently in Paris to attend Paris Fashion Week and the two were spotted leaving the same restaurant in France, leaving fans startled.

According to a source close to TMZ reported neither of them was aware of the other's presence at L'Avenue in Paris earlier this week, and no one ever informed them of it while they were eating or visiting the same eatery.

For sure, there was undoubtedly no interaction between the RHODE beauty mogul and the Rare beauty mogul during their lunches because, as per reports the two were seated on separate floors.

The video of entering and exiting the two stars at the Parisian hotspot while attending Fashion Week sparked a food date rumour.

One fan asked, "What does this mean?" in response to the probable meeting of Justin Bieber's wife and ex-girlfriend, while another simply said, "WOAH."

This week, fans also noticed that they attended the same after-party, but haven't run into each other at all.