King Charles issued warning over bitter feud with Prince Harry

Britain's King Charles III has been issued a dire warning over the "unsustainable" nature of his public feud with estranged son Prince Harry, who stepped down as senior working royal and relocated to the US in 2020.

The Duke of Sussex has lobbed several bombshells on the Palace over the last three years through TV interviews and his memoir Spare.

A former royal staffer, who served the King for several years when Charles was Prince of Wales, has warned that there is a "strategic need" for a resolution in the bitter feud.



"It’s not sustainable for the King, who is the national symbol of unity, to be on such bad terms with his son that they haven’t been pictured together in years. Ultimately Charles has not just a personal but also a strategic need to resolve the issue," the insider told the Daily Beast.

Some royal biographers have also claimed that the first six months of King Charles's reign were overshadowed by Prince Harry's public attacks on the royal family.

However, Gareth Russell, who recently published his book titled The Palace, praised how King Charles navigated the challenges of his first year as monarch, saying: "The King has done extremely well. The opinion polls all indicate fairly consistent public support for him and the monarchy."

He also highlighted that challenges the 74-year-old faces, telling GB News: "There were factors stacked against him. And then in the short term, of course, there was the very public, and at the time quite humiliating fallout with his second son [Harry]".



There also speculations that the King 'to refuse' Prince Harry's demand for an apology as Duke of Sussex's return hangs in the balance. However, some have urged the monarch to give Harry new UK home as cutting Sussexes off could trigger backlash.

Prince Harry's recent actions suggest as he's not interested in returning to the royal family fold as his globally televised interview (that was aired before Charles became King), the Netflix documentary and his book have added fuel to the fire in his conflict with the royal family.