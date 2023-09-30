Prince William leaves Kate Middleton sobbing after breaking his promise

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married for over a decade and share three children, but they have had their fair share of rough patches in their love story.

Before the Prince and Princess of Wales were married, William and Kate spent Christmas apart back in 2006. The royal, who is next in line of succession, reportedly left Kate sobbing as he called off big plans that he had made with her.

Royal author Katie Nicholl penned in in her book, The Making of a Royal Romance that William and Kate had been dating for five years at this point and only married couples were invited to the Queen’s Sandringham celebrations.

William had made “big plans” for the New Year to make up for Christmas. He promised to spend Boxing Day with the Middletons but ended up changing his mind, which reportedly left Kate sobbing.

“William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate. Both advised him not to hurry into anything."

In April 2007, news broke that Kate and William had broken up, with sources saying the Queen was “disappointed” by the news. However, the pair kissed and made up just weeks later at an army party.

The couple announced their engagement to the public in 2010 and were married in a big royal wedding next year.