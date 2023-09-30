Sarah Ferguson receives devastating news about a ‘loyal’ loved one

Sarah Ferguson was delivered terrible news about her ‘loyal' former assistant who was murdered in Dallas earlier this week.

The Duchess of York took to her Instagram on Friday to share she was “shocked and saddened” upon learning the tragic news.

“I am shocked and saddened to learn that Jenean Chapman, who worked with me as my personal assistant many years ago, has been murdered in Dallas aged just 46,” she wrote alongside a picture of herself with her late assistant, while adding that a “suspect is in custody.”

She continued, “Jenean was loyal, hardworking, beautiful and fun and my heart breaks for her family and friends. I heard from her just a couple of months ago and she seemed so happy. Her family is raising money to transport her body back to New York City and pay for legal and funeral costs.”

The royal added that she will be “making a donation and supporting the family in any way possible” during this difficult time.

According to The Dallas Morning News, University of Texas Police arrested James Patrick, 48, on Tuesday night in Austin. He is now in custody in Travis County, the Dallas Police Department said.

Crystal Marshall, one of Chapman's three sisters, told NBC5 that the victim and the suspect were married and had a “toxic” relationship. Her sisters said the two were married for two months but knew each other for about six years.

Chapman’s first job out of college was working with Sarah Ferguson, the sister revealed.